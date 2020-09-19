ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ICCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ICC has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCH. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in ICC by 2.1% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in ICC by 70.9% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

