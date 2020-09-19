ICON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.45 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OOOBTC, ABCC and Rfinex. ICON has a total market capitalization of $265.91 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00245676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00094991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.01449781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00229569 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021597 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 856,878,367 coins and its circulating supply is 566,019,934 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Rfinex, OOOBTC, IDEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, Hotbit, COSS, ABCC, Allbit, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Upbit, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

