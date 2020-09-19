IDEX (IDEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.22 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. IDEX has a market cap of $39.22 million and $1.68 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00244367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.01462200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,106,977 tokens. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

