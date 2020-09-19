iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 697,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFMK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of -3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. iFresh has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iFresh stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of iFresh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

