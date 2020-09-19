Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $55.58. 587,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,243. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

