Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $372,360.00.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 10th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $73,870.52.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 826 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $23,970.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

