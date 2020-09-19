Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $646,272.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $441,504.00.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,719. Silk Road Medical Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $72.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

