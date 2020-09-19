Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $646,272.00.

Lucas W. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $441,504.00.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,719. Silk Road Medical Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $72.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit