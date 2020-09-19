Insider Selling: Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Sells 1,708 Shares of Stock

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $72,094.68.

Laurent Bride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $55,107.36.

On Friday, August 7th, Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,151,377.20.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. 189,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,035. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.93. Talend SA has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Talend by 763.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Talend by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

