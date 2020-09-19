Insolar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $41.38 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

