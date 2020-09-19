Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE INSP traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.85. 1,058,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,646. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 411,714 shares of company stock worth $44,331,161 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,209.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.21.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

