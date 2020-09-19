Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 20.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 88.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 113.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

