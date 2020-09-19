Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Intrepid Potash stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $35.80.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
