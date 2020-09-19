Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 0.4% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $16.68 million and $1,109.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00245831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.01465376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00223553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

