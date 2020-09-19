ION Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. ION has a market cap of $299,004.90 and $209.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006936 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,438,604 coins and its circulating supply is 13,538,604 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars.

