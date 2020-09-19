IOTA Price Down 10.3% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $747.54 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, OKEx, Coinone and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00206805 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001053 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinone, Bitfinex, Huobi, Ovis, HitBTC, Upbit, Exrates, FCoin, Gate.io, Binance, CoinFalcon and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

