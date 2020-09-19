IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0092

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Coineal and Binance. IoTeX has a market cap of $44.57 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.41 or 0.04619434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034643 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Coineal and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.