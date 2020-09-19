Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 24,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

