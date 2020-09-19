Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 223,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,737. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.