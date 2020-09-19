Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRN. TheStreet cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 461,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter worth $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

