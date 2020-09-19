Jarvis+ Market Cap Reaches $251,092.06 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $251,092.06 and $9,485.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00244965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.01466748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00218140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,555,646 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

