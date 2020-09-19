Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 555,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $59.98. 335,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,725. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,070 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.