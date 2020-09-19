Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Keep Network has a market cap of $14.81 million and $778,729.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00009695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00245676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00094991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.01449781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00229569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

