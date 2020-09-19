KickToken Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, CoinBene and TOKOK. KickToken has a market cap of $1.16 million and $393,368.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.66 or 0.04577787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034599 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,692,182,010 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, BitMart, Gate.io, YoBit, HitBTC, KuCoin, OOOBTC, Mercatox, CoinBene, COSS, P2PB2B, ABCC, Livecoin, Exmo, Coinsbit, TOKOK and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

