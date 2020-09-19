KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,130 shares of company stock worth $12,053,384. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in KLA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 346,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.96. 1,787,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,090. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.09 and a 200-day moving average of $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

