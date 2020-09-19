Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $334,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $581,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.69. 606,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit