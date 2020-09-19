Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $334,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $581,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.69. 606,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

