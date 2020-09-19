Lamden Hits Market Cap of $7.64 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and IDEX. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $311,721.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

