LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,826.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $17,826.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.73 or 0.04595422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034733 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.