Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Cap of $174.21 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Lisk has a total market cap of $174.21 million and $1.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00012625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, ChaoEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00023758 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,867,530 coins and its circulating supply is 125,835,474 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, YoBit, ChaoEX, Exrates, OKEx, Coinroom, Upbit, CoinEgg, BitBay, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, Huobi, Coindeal and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

