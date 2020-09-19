Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.16 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $48.22 or 0.00439922 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $969.82 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000395 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,495,595 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.