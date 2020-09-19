LocalCoinSwap Hits One Day Volume of $6,537.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $507,655.36 and approximately $6,537.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00083556 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00125550 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041435 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,677,201 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

