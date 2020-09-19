LockTrip Price Hits $0.40 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003658 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $10,537.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024064 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003644 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000576 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

