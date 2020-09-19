Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Loki has a total market cap of $25.98 million and $85,240.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00004726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,966.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.03484032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.83 or 0.02104931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00439970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00836338 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00528252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,128,890 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

