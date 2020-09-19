LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.15. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 3.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

