Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.30 to $8.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,955. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

