MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

