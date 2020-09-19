Magnum Price Down 19.4% This Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00244965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.01466748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00218140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.