MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Volume Hits $8,547.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $201,977.51 and approximately $8,547.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,104.82 or 1.00306818 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00657800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.01375453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005486 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00118320 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.