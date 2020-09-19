MediShares Price Hits $0.0037 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. MediShares has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $195,844.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last week, MediShares has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00244785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00091683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01464306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

