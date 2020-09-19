Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 661,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.