Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,354,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 409,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 328,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188,356 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 483,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.