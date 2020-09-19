Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $330,047.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00244585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00091550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.01465038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00220678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

