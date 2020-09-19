MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 200,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MOFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MOFG traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 184,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,943. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $294.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. On average, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.