Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 831,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

In related news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $73,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $185,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $266,920.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,814 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

