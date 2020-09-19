Mixin 1-Day Volume Tops $870,928.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $134.48 or 0.01211414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $70.10 million and $870,928.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,259 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

