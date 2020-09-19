Monero Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $632.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $91.71 or 0.00836338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,703,142 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Huobi, Bitfinex, TradeOgre, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, BitBay, Kraken, Coinut, SouthXchange, B2BX, Cryptopia, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bitlish, Coindeal, OKEx, Braziliex, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Bitbns, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bisq, Coinroom, Coinbe, Ovis, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, CoinEx, Livecoin, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Gate.io, Exrates, Graviex, Crex24, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Binance and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

