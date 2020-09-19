Monero Classic Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $340.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00836338 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

