MoonSwap (MOON) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $620.78 and approximately $759.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00438500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 2,106,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,932,526 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

