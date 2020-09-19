Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.48 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00245296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00095363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01446905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00228431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

