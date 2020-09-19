National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 973,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.