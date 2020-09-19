National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 236.5% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 96.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $202.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.84. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $736.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.12.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

