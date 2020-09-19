Nebulas 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003450 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Allcoin and Huobi. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.04571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034680 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,424,091 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Neraex, Huobi, BCEX, Binance, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

